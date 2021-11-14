Walnut Hill VFD Honors Firefighters, NWE Coach Greg Gibson During Record Breaking Fish Fry

The Walnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department honored a late community member, a retiring officer and a firefighter during a record-breaking fish fry Saturday.

There were 897 catfish or grilled chicken plates sold — the highest total on record in the 52 years of the event.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

The 2021 Community Service Award was awarded posthumously to Greg Gibson. The president of Northwest Escambia (NWE) Chiefs Football and Cheer since 2013 passed away in August.

“He has changed many lives. His memory and actions will continue changing people’s lives forever,” Walnut Hill Chief Kevin Mininger said about Greg Gibson Saturday before presenting the award to his wife, Sylvia Gibson.

Diann Stewart, who is retiring from the department, was named Officer of the Year. She began her service in July 1992 as an EMT and CPR and first responder lead trainer. She has been a firefighter, a fire lieutenant and a fire captain. Her husband, former Walnut Hill Fire Chief Robert Stewart, passed away in 2012.

“She still gave her time unselfishly for nine more years,” current Mininger said. “We would like to thank her for the dedication and willingness to serve our community.”

Austin Snyder was named Walnut Hill Firefighter of the Year, an award chosen by his fellow firefighters.

Proceeds from the event are used by the department for equipment and to assist displaced fire victims.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



