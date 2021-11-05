UWF President Saunders Receives One-Year Contract Extension

University of West Florida President Martha D. Saunders’s contract has been extended another year, through the end of 2022.

The Board of Governors unanimously approved the one-year extension on November 4 after the UWF Board of Trustees unanimously voted on Saunders’ contract renewal in September.

“I am honored to serve as president of UWF for another year and appreciate the confidence that the UWF Board of Trustees has placed in me,” said Saunders. “We are building on good momentum to meet the needs of our students, our region and our state.”