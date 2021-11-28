Two Kids Injured, Five Others Uninjured In Highway 97 Wreck Sunday Morning

November 28, 2021

Two minors were transported to the hospital after a wreck involving two vehicles with a total of seven people on Highway 97 in Davisville Sunday morning.

A Saturn Ion and a BMW sideswiped about 10:40 a.m. on Highway 97 just south of Nokomis Road.

The injuries to the two children did not appear to be serious, and five other people refused transport to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded. The ECSO was patrolling in the area and nearby at the time of the crash.

Highway 97 was closed for a short time for cleanup.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “Two Kids Injured, Five Others Uninjured In Highway 97 Wreck Sunday Morning”

  1. J.Larry Seale on November 28th, 2021 2:39 pm

    Hwy 97 has been over looked for a long time…..
    with the growth of traffic, someone needs
    to open there eyes and wallet………

  2. derek on November 28th, 2021 2:27 pm

    Maybe it’s time for some traffic enforcement on 97???





