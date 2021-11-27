Three People Killed In Highway 97 Crash Saturday Afternoon

Three people lost their lives in a tragic two vehicle Highway 97 crash Saturday afternoon.

The head-on type collision between a Toyota Corolla and a SUV occurred just before 3 p.m. on Highway 97 about a mile north of Dogwood Park. The engine compartment of SUV caught fire after the crash.

Two people were pronounced deceased at the scene Two others were airlifted to a Pensacola hospital, with one of them passing away later.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, a 40-year old male from Waverly Hall, Georgia, was one of those pronounced deceased at the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol said he was northbound on Highway 97 and collided with a southbound SUV.

The 39-year old female driver of the SUV and a 18-year old male were killed. A 37-year old male passenger was listed in serious condition. All three were from Memphis, Tennessee.

Highway 97 remained closed into the evening for the Florida Highway Patrol’s crash investigation. FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

The Molino, Walnut Hill and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Pictured above and bottom: A tragic triple fatality crash on Highway 97 Saturday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge. Pictured first below: NorthEscambia.com reader submitted photo shows the scene moments after the crash.