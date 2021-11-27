Three People Killed In Highway 97 Crash Saturday Afternoon
November 27, 2021
Three people lost their lives in a tragic two vehicle Highway 97 crash Saturday afternoon.
The head-on type collision between a Toyota Corolla and a SUV occurred just before 3 p.m. on Highway 97 about a mile north of Dogwood Park. The engine compartment of SUV caught fire after the crash.
Two people were pronounced deceased at the scene Two others were airlifted to a Pensacola hospital, with one of them passing away later.
The driver of the Toyota Corolla, a 40-year old male from Waverly Hall, Georgia, was one of those pronounced deceased at the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol said he was northbound on Highway 97 and collided with a southbound SUV.
The 39-year old female driver of the SUV and a 18-year old male were killed. A 37-year old male passenger was listed in serious condition. All three were from Memphis, Tennessee.
Highway 97 remained closed into the evening for the Florida Highway Patrol’s crash investigation. FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.
The Molino, Walnut Hill and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
Pictured above and bottom: A tragic triple fatality crash on Highway 97 Saturday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge. Pictured first below: NorthEscambia.com reader submitted photo shows the scene moments after the crash.
Comments
11 Responses to “Three People Killed In Highway 97 Crash Saturday Afternoon”
Would be nice if 97 could be 4 Lane so the morons would not pass over double yellow but I know that won’t happen unless people are will to sell some of there land. Really if people would stop doing 90 and trying to pass over a double yellow then more of this would stop coming sense and respect saves lives. Most Everytime I drive 97 mainly near the ATV place I get passed on a double yellow around the curve. There are no police around ever to see this. Please look at all the lives that are lost and could have been avoided if you just slowed down and obeyed the traffic laws you can wait another 2 minutes to pass in a passing zone.
I live off hwy 97, moved here from Pensacola about 2 weeks ago. People on this road are dangerous, and I mean horribly dangerous. Today, I had a person pass me and another car, with double yellow lines, around a curve … minutes later, this accident happened. Please slow down. I don’t know yall, but your life is still precious.
Everytime I drive, I try to be the pace car out there. I’m not worried about my driving, I’m worried of other’s hitting me. It’s awful out there! My condolences to these families and prayers for healing closure. Such a tragedy
I live in the road directly across from the church. My daughter was right in front of the man that was killed. Thankfully she turned off on my road right before this happened. She told me he was driving really fast and riding her bumper the entire time. Too many people are careless with not only their own lives but also those around them.
Sending my condolences and prayers…
Prayers and peace for all involved, no amount of government safety will trump personal choices. It’s not anyones fault but those whom have caused the accident. It’s called personal responsibility and it may have been a medical issue. God calls us home on his terms.
I was hit head on recently not far from home in an accident that’s left me disabled at a young age, the same age as a couple of the drivers here. I share this bc most of us see reports of accidents and become desensitized and scroll on. Experiencing it for yourself changes your entire outlook. It can happen to anyone. This brings tears to my eyes knowing three lives were lost. My heart breaks for all the family members. May this serve as a reminder to PLEASE pay attention when you’re driving.(not sure that’s the case here-just sharing in general) Nothing-absolutely NOTHING- is worth ending your life, someone else’s life, or spending the rest of your life in horrible physical pain. Prayers for the families tonight as they try navigate through this tragedy.
State needs to four lane this highway, one way or another. Re-route it, or whatever
So sad! 97 is dangerous. I worry every single time someone I know has to travel that road. People pass and drive like like they have no sense. I see it it every day. My God! It gets worse and worse
So tragic for the all who have lost these precious family members and friends. I pray for their comfort. Heartbreaking!!
Prayers for all involved in the accident, and all the first responders!