Three Charged In 2017 Flomaton Double Murder

Three people have been arrested in a 2017 double murder in Flomaton.

Capital murder charges have been filed against 40-year old Jacqueline Bernice Rolin of Atmore, 35-year old Jermain Lavelle Smith of Flomaton, and 40-year old Kenneth Joe Lowery, Jr. of Century. Rolin and Smith are being held without bond in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton. Lowery is in the Escambia County (FL) Jail awaiting extradition to Alabama. Thompson told NorthEscambia.com that the investigation is continuing, but at this time no more arrests are expected.

About 2:30 p.m. on August 12, 2017, the bodies of 50-year old Timothy Adams and 61-year old Susan Adams were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside their mobile home at 1455 College Street in Flomaton. They were last seen alive earlier that morning, and investigators believe they were murdered before noon that day.

“This case made a strong impact on the Flomaton area in the year 2017. We are a very close community, where everyone knows everybody,” Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson said. “At the time of this double homicide, I was an investigator with the department under Chief of Police Bryan Davis. Our department at the time was very committed to the investigation of this case, as we still are today. I am very pleased to see that the victims of this case and

their families are able to start seeing justice here in 2021 four years later.”

Thompson said the victims’ phones and some of their property were taken from the scene and left in two different locations. The department continued to investigate leads over the past four years, with a recent renewed focus on the case.

“I am so proud of the law enforcement relationship we hold in our county and also with our law enforcement neighbors to the south in Escambia County, Florida,” the chief said. Agencies from the local to federal level assisted in the case, including the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office, Atmore Police Department, Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, Poarch Creek Tribal Police and the Jackson (AL) Police Department.

“It is truly a blessing from God in my eyes that we as a whole were able to begin the process on bringing justice to these victims and the closure that the family deserves,” Thompson said.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.