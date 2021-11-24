Rep. Salzman (Dressed As Half Of A PB&J) Donates To Peanut Butter Challenge. You Can Too By Today.

Florida Rep. Michelle Salzman’s office collected almost 100 jars of peanut butter alongside the Girl Scouts for the annual UF/IFAS Extension Peanut Butter Challenge in Escambia County.

The Peanut Butter Challenge ends today. Unopened jars of peanut butter can be donated at the following locations through Wednesday, November 24:

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Escambia County Farm Bureau, 153 Highway 97, Molino

Escambia County Public Safety, 6575 North W Street

Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 7979 North Ninth Avenue

Gilmore Services, 31 East Fairfield Drive

Escambia County Administration, 221 Palafox Place, 4th Floor

Pensacola City Hall, 222 West Main Street,

Holy Spirit Catholic, 10650 Gulf Beach Highway

Perdido Bay United Methodist Church, 13360 Innerarity Point Road,

Pensacola Beach Visitors Information, 7 Casino Beach Boardwalk, Pensacola Beach

The peanut butter goes to local families in need and promotes peanut production.