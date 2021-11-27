Playoffs: Chipley Beats Baker In 1A; Pine Forest Wins In 6A

Here are Friday night high school playoff football finals of interest from Friday night.

1A Regional Finals

Chipley 22, Baker 7

The Chipley Tigers beat the Baker Gators 22-7 Friday night in the 1A regional finals at Baker. Chipley advances to the state semifinal December 3 against top ranked Hawthorne Hornets.

6A Regionals Semifinals

Pine Forest 49, Mosley 14

The top-ranked Pine Forest Eagles beat the second-ranked Mosley Dolphins 49-14 Friday night at Pine Forest. The Eagles will host Jones High School of Orlando next Friday night in the state semifinals.

Pictured: The Baker Gators. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.