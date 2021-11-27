Playoffs: Chipley Beats Baker In 1A; Pine Forest Wins In 6A

November 27, 2021

Here are Friday night high school playoff football finals of interest from Friday night.

1A Regional Finals

  • Chipley 22, Baker 7

The Chipley Tigers beat the Baker Gators 22-7 Friday night in the 1A regional finals at Baker. Chipley advances to the state semifinal December 3 against top ranked Hawthorne Hornets.

6A Regionals Semifinals

  • Pine Forest 49, Mosley 14

The top-ranked Pine Forest Eagles beat the second-ranked Mosley Dolphins 49-14 Friday night at Pine Forest. The Eagles will host Jones High School of Orlando next Friday night in the state semifinals.

Pictured: The Baker Gators. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 