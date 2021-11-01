Photos, Scores: NWE Football

November 1, 2021

Her are NWE Football scores from Saturday:

Seniors

  • NWE Garnet 24, Atmore 6
  • Brewton 2 — NWE Gold 0 (forfeit)

Juniors

  • NWE Garnet 24, Atmore 0
  • Brewton 13, NWE Gold 6

Sophomore

  • NWE Garnet 35, Atmore 0
  • Brewton 13, NWE Gold 0

Freshmen

  • NWE Garnet 35, Atmore 0
  • NWE Gold 14, Brewton 13

In the Escambia River Conference, NWE Garnet is No. 1 for freshmen, sophomores, and seniors. NWE Garnet is No. 2 behind Andalusia in juniors.

For an action photo gallery, click or tap here.

Photos by Shawn Gomez for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 