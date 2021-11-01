Photos, Scores: NWE Football
November 1, 2021
Her are NWE Football scores from Saturday:
Seniors
- NWE Garnet 24, Atmore 6
- Brewton 2 — NWE Gold 0 (forfeit)
Juniors
- NWE Garnet 24, Atmore 0
- Brewton 13, NWE Gold 6
Sophomore
- NWE Garnet 35, Atmore 0
- Brewton 13, NWE Gold 0
Freshmen
- NWE Garnet 35, Atmore 0
- NWE Gold 14, Brewton 13
In the Escambia River Conference, NWE Garnet is No. 1 for freshmen, sophomores, and seniors. NWE Garnet is No. 2 behind Andalusia in juniors.
For an action photo gallery, click or tap here.
Photos by Shawn Gomez for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
