Photos, Scores: NWE Football

Her are NWE Football scores from Saturday:

Seniors

NWE Garnet 24, Atmore 6

Brewton 2 — NWE Gold 0 (forfeit)

Juniors

NWE Garnet 24, Atmore 0

Brewton 13, NWE Gold 6

Sophomore

NWE Garnet 35, Atmore 0

Brewton 13, NWE Gold 0

Freshmen

NWE Garnet 35, Atmore 0

NWE Gold 14, Brewton 13

In the Escambia River Conference, NWE Garnet is No. 1 for freshmen, sophomores, and seniors. NWE Garnet is No. 2 behind Andalusia in juniors.

For an action photo gallery, click or tap here.

Photos by Shawn Gomez for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.