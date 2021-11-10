Pensacola Businessman Makes Push For Charter Government In Escambia County

A Pensacola businessman made a push before the Escambia County Commission Tuesday for charter government.

“A group of concerned citizens just got together and decided there may be a better way to structure government to be more effective,” downtown resident John Peacock told the commission during a Committee of the Whole meeting. He said the proposal is not an “indictment” of current county government, and is not a “covert attempt to consolidate” or an effort to have a strong county mayor. He said it would have no effect on the Town of Century, the City of Pensacola or constitutional officers.

“It’s no secret that I personally have felt that we should have consolidated years ago,” he said. “This group got together with the intention can we find a better way. We discussed all the different ideas, and several months ago we came to the conclusion that we would like to just pursue and see if a charter was a better option.”

Peacock did not identify the people in what he called “a group of very diverse individuals”.

Reading from a document emailed to individual commissioners last week, he listed Escambia County assets including the Blue Angels, a “historic city on the water”, colleges, airport, hospitals, interstate, large employers, and “plenty of rural land for economic development”.

Peacock requested that his outline be used to form a charter study commission, and if deemed appropriate draft a charter for approval by the commission, legislature and voters.

Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said he would support at-large districts, but never a strong mayor.

“Absolute power corrupts. That person would be the absolute most powerful person in Escambia County,” Bergosh said of a strong mayor form of government. “I don’t want a group of downtown insiders, who can raise a ton of money, to be able to anoint a person to come in here and tell me…we’ve got a different vision.”

“That’s exactly, precisely what would happen, and that’s why I don’t support a strong mayor,” Bergosh concluded.

“This is a process of looking at all of the different charter options and see if there’s a better way.” Peacock responded. “It has nothing to do with the strong mayor concept. That was my original idea; that is still my opinion, just like you have yours. But my opinion is irrelevant to this.

None of the other four commissioners had any comment. Commissioners took no action Tuesday on Peacock’s presentation; they are unable to vote or take formal action at a committee meeting.