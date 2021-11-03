Pedestrian Struck And Killed On I-10

A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-10 eastbound Wednesday morning.

The crash happened about 11:15 on I-10 east of Highway 29. The Florida Highway Patrol said a 60-year old Milton man had parked in the emergency lane and was standing between a trailer attached to his pickup truck and the travel lanes of the interstate. The front of a SUV driven by a 53-year old Pensacola woman collided with the pedestrian.

FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims. The investigation is continuing.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.