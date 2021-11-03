Northwest Florida Lawmakers Seek Public Input On Local Legislation

Northwest Florida lawmakers want to hear your thoughts on local legislation.

Members of Escambia County’s state legislative delegation will hold a public hearing next month.

Delegation members Sen. Doug Broxson, Rep. Michelle Salzman and Rep. Alex Andrade will consider local bills, hear presentations from governmental and other entities, and take public testimony on proposals for the 2022 regular session of the Florida Legislature.

Any member of the public is welcomed to attend.

The public hearing will take place on Tuesday, December 7, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the Pensacola State College Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio at 1000 College Boulevard in Pensacola.