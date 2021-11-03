Northwest Florida Lawmakers Seek Public Input On Local Legislation

November 3, 2021

Northwest Florida lawmakers want to hear your thoughts on local legislation.

Members of Escambia County’s state legislative delegation will hold a public hearing next month.

Delegation members Sen. Doug Broxson, Rep. Michelle Salzman and Rep. Alex Andrade will consider local bills, hear presentations from governmental and other entities, and take public testimony on proposals for the 2022 regular session of the Florida Legislature.

Any member of the public is welcomed to attend.

The public hearing will take place on Tuesday, December 7, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the Pensacola State College Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio at 1000 College Boulevard in Pensacola.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 