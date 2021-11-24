Middle 60s Today, Even Warmer For Thanksgiving

November 24, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

