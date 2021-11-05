Here’s An Updated Blue Angels Homecoming Show Schedule For Friday And Saturday

There’s an updated flight schedule for Friday and Saturday’s Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show performances.

The updated schedule reflects that Airbase Georgia will replace its F4U Corsair with a North American P-51 Mustang, a World War II-era long-range fighter plane, and now includes the addition of a U.S. Navy F-35 Lightning II demonstration to the air show.

The update 2021 Homecoming Air Show performances schedule is:

11:20 National Anthem / Navy TW-5 and TW-6

11:25-11:35 Coast Guard SAR Demo

11:37-11:47 Veteran’s Flight Team in Stearmans

11:49-12:04 Air Force F-22 Raptor

12:06-12:21 Mustang/Kate with Airbase Georgia

12:23-12:38 Rob Holland

12:40-12:55 Aeroshell Team

12:57-1:12 Navy F-35 Lightning II

1:14-1:29 Red Line

1:31-1:46 Skip Stewart

2:00-2:45 Fat Albert and the Blue Angels

