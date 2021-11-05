Here’s An Updated Blue Angels Homecoming Show Schedule For Friday And Saturday

November 5, 2021

There’s an updated flight schedule for Friday and Saturday’s Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show performances.

The updated schedule reflects that Airbase Georgia will replace its F4U Corsair with a North American P-51 Mustang, a World War II-era long-range fighter plane, and now includes the addition of a U.S. Navy F-35 Lightning II demonstration to the air show.

The update 2021 Homecoming Air Show performances schedule is:

  • 11:20 National Anthem / Navy TW-5 and TW-6
  • 11:25-11:35 Coast Guard SAR Demo
  • 11:37-11:47 Veteran’s Flight Team in Stearmans
  • 11:49-12:04 Air Force F-22 Raptor
  • 12:06-12:21 Mustang/Kate with Airbase Georgia
  • 12:23-12:38 Rob Holland
  • 12:40-12:55 Aeroshell Team
  • 12:57-1:12 Navy F-35 Lightning II
  • 1:14-1:29 Red Line
  • 1:31-1:46 Skip Stewart
  • 2:00-2:45 Fat Albert and the Blue Angels

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 