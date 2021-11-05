Final Paving Underway On Highway 29 Widening Project

Paving operations and nearing completion on the Highway 29 widening project.

Crews are placing the final layer of structural asphalt for the Highway travel lanes between I-10 and Nine and a Half Mile Road.

Highway 29 has been widened from four to six travel lanes. Traffic moved to the final configuration in early October.

Pictured: The newly paved Highway 29 travel lanes near Hood Drive. Also seen in this photo are the medians, sidewalks, curb and gutter, and signalization upgrades. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.