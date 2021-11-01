Escambia’s Average Gas Price At $3.29

November 1, 2021

After moving higher for most of the month, October ended with gas prices holding steady. Last month, Florida gas prices increased a total of 27 cents over the course of two weeks. However, prices at the pump finally plateaued at around $3.31 per gallon throughout the past 12 days.

Florida gas prices averaged $3.31 per gallon on Sunday. That’s the most expensive daily average in seven years (October 2014). The state average is the same as a week ago, 25 cents more than last month, and $1.26 per gallon more than this time last year, according to AAA.

In Escambia County, the average price was $3.29. In North Escambia, a low of $3.28 could be found at several Highway 29 stations.

