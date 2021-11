Escambia Superintendent Tim Smith Takes Flight With Blue Angels

Escambia County School Superintendent Tim Smith had a chance to fly with the Blue Angels this week.

Smith flew in the#7 jet with Lt. Cmdr. Julius Bratton.

We’re told Smith did not get sick during the flight, but he did pass out briefly during a high G-force maneuver.

