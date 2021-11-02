Escambia County To Stop Reporting COVID-19 Data

November 2, 2021

Escambia County will no longer report daily COVID-19 data as of the end of this week due to a decline in hospitalization rates.

The number of hospitalizations is the only data on the dashboard that is locally sourced ;the vaccination and death numbers currently on the county’s dashboard are from the CDC.

“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation with our healthcare partners,” said Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “As long as the hospitalizations remain under 50, we are going to discontinue the COVID-19 dashboard after Friday, Nov. 5.”

As of Monday, there were 36 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Escambia County, with one of those people under age 18. The Florida Department of Health releases a weekly report each Friday that includes county data for number of case, positivity rate and vaccination rate. The CDC continues to track per county death data.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 