Escambia County To Stop Reporting COVID-19 Data

Escambia County will no longer report daily COVID-19 data as of the end of this week due to a decline in hospitalization rates.

The number of hospitalizations is the only data on the dashboard that is locally sourced ;the vaccination and death numbers currently on the county’s dashboard are from the CDC.

“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation with our healthcare partners,” said Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “As long as the hospitalizations remain under 50, we are going to discontinue the COVID-19 dashboard after Friday, Nov. 5.”

As of Monday, there were 36 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Escambia County, with one of those people under age 18. The Florida Department of Health releases a weekly report each Friday that includes county data for number of case, positivity rate and vaccination rate. The CDC continues to track per county death data.