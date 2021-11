Escambia Academy Cougars Get 60-7 Playoff Win

The Escambia Academy Cougars cruised to a 60-7 win over Edgewood Academy Friday night in round one of the AISA Class 2A state playoffs in Canoe.

The EA Cougars (9-1) move on to round two to face Chambers Academy (10-1) next Friday night. Chambers is coming off a 42-14 win over Wilcox Academy.

Photos: Andrew Garner/Atmore Advance for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.