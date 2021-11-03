Escambia 911 Dispatchers Help Deliver Two Baby Girls In Recent Weeks

November 3, 2021

Escambia County 911 emergency dispatchers have helped over the phone to deliver two babies in recent weeks. Both were healthy baby girls.

On October 17, emergency dispatcher Mara Given received a 911 call from a female who went into labor. After Given dispatched EMS, she remained on the line to provide pre-arrival instructions. Given remained on the line as the baby was born.

On October 28, Escambia County 911 dispatcher Abigail Trimpey received a 911 call from a female who was going into labor. After she dispatched EMS, Trimpey remained on the line with the citizen as she began to give birth. The baby was born prior to the arrival of the ambulance.

