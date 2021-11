ECUA Sanitation Truck Rolls Over In Molino

There were no serious injuries reported when an ECUA sanitation truck rolled over Tuesday afternoon in Molino.

It happened on Stout Road at Highway 29 about 2:30 p.m. The truck came to rest on its side.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com reader submitted photos from Gabe Harvell, click to enlarge.