ECSO Looking For Missing, Endangered Man Last Seen Boarding A Bus

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered man.

Dwayne Ray DeBerry, 60, was last seen October 28 boarding a Greyhound bus bound for Atlanta. It was scheduled to arrive the next day, October 29, but DeBerry never arrived at his destination.

It’s not known what clothing he was wearing, but he had a lanyard with his name and emergency contact information.

The bus also stopped in Panama City and Tallahassee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.