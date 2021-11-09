Driver Crashes Ford Mustang Into House

There were no injuries reported when a driver crashed into a house on Eight Mile Creek Road Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 18-year old female driver of a Ford Mustang failed to negotiate a curve and collided with the home. The homeowner was inside the residence at the time of the crash, but was also not injured.

Escambia Fire Rescue worked to stabilize the home while boarding and tarping openings created by the vehicle.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.