Delta Adds Nonstop Flight From Pensacola To New York

November 16, 2021

Delta Air Lines has announced it will begin daily, nonstop service from Pensacola International Airport to LaGuardia Airport on December 18.

The Atlanta-based carrier says the service is scheduled to run through May 4, 2022.

LaGuardia Airport, located in the Queens Borough of New York City, is the third busiest airport in New York, offering connections to Richmond, Virginia; Detroit, Michigan; Minneapolis, Minnesota, and many other destinations.

Delta’s daily flight will be operated by Republic Airways on the ERJ 175. The flight will arrive in Pensacola at 11:30 a.m. CST and depart for New York at 12:30 p.m. CST. Typical flight time is 2.5 hours.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 