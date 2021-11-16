Delta Adds Nonstop Flight From Pensacola To New York

Delta Air Lines has announced it will begin daily, nonstop service from Pensacola International Airport to LaGuardia Airport on December 18.

The Atlanta-based carrier says the service is scheduled to run through May 4, 2022.

LaGuardia Airport, located in the Queens Borough of New York City, is the third busiest airport in New York, offering connections to Richmond, Virginia; Detroit, Michigan; Minneapolis, Minnesota, and many other destinations.

Delta’s daily flight will be operated by Republic Airways on the ERJ 175. The flight will arrive in Pensacola at 11:30 a.m. CST and depart for New York at 12:30 p.m. CST. Typical flight time is 2.5 hours.