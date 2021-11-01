Century Man Charged With Aggravated Battery, False Imprisonment Of Pregnant Woman

A Century man is charged with the battery and false imprisonment of a pregnant woman after she tried to deliver food to him, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Gregory Qualls, 20, was charged with felony domestic violence aggravated battery when the offender knew the victim is pregnant, kidnapping false imprisonment and depriving a person the use of 911.

The victim told deputies she was taking food to Qualls at his residence when he began beating on her vehicle and climbed on the hood, according to an arrest report. She continued to say that she got out of her vehicle in an attempt to remove him from the hood, and he bit her on her finger, the report states.

Qualls also entered the vehicle “to gain control of it, taking the keys”, the report continues. When the victim called 911, he took her phone, according to deputies.

Qualls remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning with bond set at $3,000.

Portions of the arrest report are redacted, and the remaining portions do not detail the exact relationship between Qualls and the female.