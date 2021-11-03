Century Honors Kristina Wood For 20 Years Of Dedicated Service

The Town of Century honored longtime employee Kristina Wood Monday night with a service award.

She was honored “for 20 years of dedicated service”. She first went to work for Century in August 2001 and is currently chief deputy clerk of finance.

Pictured: Century Mayor Ben Boutwell (left) presents a service award to Kristina Wood honoring her for 20 years of employment with the town. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.