Century Honors Kristina Wood For 20 Years Of Dedicated Service
November 3, 2021
The Town of Century honored longtime employee Kristina Wood Monday night with a service award.
She was honored “for 20 years of dedicated service”. She first went to work for Century in August 2001 and is currently chief deputy clerk of finance.
Pictured: Century Mayor Ben Boutwell (left) presents a service award to Kristina Wood honoring her for 20 years of employment with the town. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments