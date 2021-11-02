Century Council Votes To Raise Garbage Rates

The Century Town Council voted Monday night to raise garbage rates, something that has become a yearly tradition.

The town contracts with Republic Services to collect garbage within the town limits. Republic has a provision in their contract that allows them to increase the rates they charge the town each December to match the Consumer Price Index.

The increase will amount to 3.73%, or 91 cents, per customer with one can. The town traditionally passes the rate increase directly along to residents each year.

Century renewed a five year no-bid contract with Republic Services in July 2020.

Residential sanitation customers in Century will see their rate increase from $24.43 to $25.34 . That’s broken down to $18.68 per residential container picked up by Republic and $6.66 for bimonthly yard waste pickup by the town. Century does not offer recycling services. Republic charges the town $15.49 a month for each residential container, so the town retains $3.19 each. With 533 containers, Century makes $1,700.27 per month that pays the town for providing customer service and billing.

Commercial customers will see a similar 3.73% increase from Republic, but they are not billed by the town.

