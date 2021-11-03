Century Amends Last Year’s Budget To Match Actual Expenditures

The Century Town Council voted this week to amend the last fiscal year’s budget shortly after receiving a year-end financial report from their accountant.

For the town, it’s an annual action to balance the books after their fiscal year ends on September 30 — to make sure the prior year’s budgets reflects a budgeted amount for what they actually spent.

The council approved a resolution amending the budget “to include the expenditure total as of September 30, 2021″, with no amount specified in the resolution or mentioned during the reading of the resolution. The resolution gave the mayor or his designee the authority to “take all actions necessary to implement the terms and conditions of this resolution”.

The council receives an emailed copy of their upcoming agenda and most supporting documentation by Friday afternoon before a meeting the following week, allowing council members time to review the items. A copy of the budget amending resolution was emailed October 29, but the financial report was not provided to the council by accountant Robert Hudson until the meeting. The report was seven pages, some of it in very small print.

“You are now saying that this is our new budget, our amended budget. You know we’ve done this pretty much every year,” Hudson told the council. “So we can have that to set up where…we’re not out of compliance with the end of the year budget whenever we pass this resolution.”

When questioned about the councils’ lack of time to review the year-end financial report prior to the meeting, Council President Luis Gomez replied that he would take the account’s word.

“These are the actual numbers that every bill list that went across this table are accounted for in this financial statement, ” Hudson said. “Nobody’s manipulating a budget. These are the actual numbers that came through, every check, every payroll, every piece of revenue.”

Pictured top: Century council members Dynette Lewis reviews a year-end financial statement presented to the council just prior to a meeting and vote. Pictured below: Accountant Robert Hudson explains the financials to the council. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.