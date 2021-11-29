Bonus Photos: NWE Football Championships, Cheerleader Competitions

November 29, 2021

Northwest Escambia recently won three football championships, and the NWE cheerleaders placed in the Escambia River Conference.

NWE Freshmen 18, Neal 6
NWE Sophomores 26, Flomaton 0
Andalusia 7, NWE Juniors 0
NWE Seniors 8, Brewton 6

For a football action photo gallery, click here.

The NWE sophomore, juniors and senior cheerleaders all captured second place.

For a cheerleader competition photo gallery, click here.

Photos by Shawn Gomez for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

