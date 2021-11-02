Woman Airlifted After Jacks Branch Rollover Crash; Child In Car Seat Not Injured
November 2, 2021
One person was injured in a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Cantonment, while a child in a car seat was uninjured.
The crash happened about 9:25 a.m. in a sharp curve on Jacks Branch Road just off Muscogee Road. An adult female was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital by LifeFlight. Authorities said a properly restrained young child in a car seat escaped injury
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
Comments
6 Responses to “Woman Airlifted After Jacks Branch Rollover Crash; Child In Car Seat Not Injured”
She wasn’t speeding. Swerved to miss a dog. But thanks for being sympathetic.
Speed is a problem there basically because most of the people turn off Muskogee onto Jacks Branch, and they don’t slow down and if it’s raining then water runs from east to west across the road, or drivers frequently are just going too fast on that curve. But prayers, not blame, for both of them and thanks they are both going to be okay.
To many people speeding on this road, they act like it’s their own personal racetrack…Hopefully, the driver will be okay and praise the lord the child wasn’t harmed…. Y’all please slow down out there, be safe and pay attention. Please, please, please!!!!
I live close to this accident. Was outside having coffee, when I heard a loud crash. Soon the help was there, and the helicopter circled. At first I thought they would land in my yard, but they found a place closer.
That’s why it’s known as dead mans curve . People constantly fly around that curve.
Thank God the child was safe, I pray the woman will be alright.