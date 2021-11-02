Woman Airlifted After Jacks Branch Rollover Crash; Child In Car Seat Not Injured

One person was injured in a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Cantonment, while a child in a car seat was uninjured.

The crash happened about 9:25 a.m. in a sharp curve on Jacks Branch Road just off Muscogee Road. An adult female was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital by LifeFlight. Authorities said a properly restrained young child in a car seat escaped injury

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.