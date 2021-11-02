Escambia County Unemployment Rate Decreases Slightly

The unemployment rate in Escambia County declined by half a percentage point last month, according to newly released data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 4.1% in October, down from 4.2% in September. That represented 6,381 people out of work out of a county workforce of 154,298. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 4.8%, or 7,001 people.

The area’s private sector employment added 7,200 new private-sector jobs over the year, a 4.7% increase. The Pensacola area labor force in October 2021 increased by 15,058 over the year, a 6.6% increase. The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 2,100 jobs.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in October 2021, down 0.2 percentage point from the revised September 2021 rate, and down 1.2 percentage points from a year ago