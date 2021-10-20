Two Injured In T-bone Crash Tuesday Night At West Kingsfield, Highway 97

October 20, 2021

Two people were injured in a two vehicle t-bone type crash Tuesday night at West Kingsfield Road and South Highway 97, not far from Ransom Middle School.

The crash happened about 8:20 p.m. between two passenger cars, one of which came overturned in a ditch.

The two injured individuals, one of which was a minor, were transported by Escambia County EMS. One other person refused medical transport at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released any details as they investigate.

The Cantonment, Ensley, and Bellview stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 