The Peanut Butter Challenge Is Underway. Here’s How You Can Help.

The annual Peanut Butter Challenge is officially underway in Escambia County help families in need, and along the way promote peanuts.

UF/IFAS Extension Escambia held its inaugural Peanut Butter Challenge kickoff event Friday. Extension faculty and staff joined to cheer on this year’s Peanut Butter Challenge Ambassador, Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry, as his daughter deposited the challenge’s first jar of peanut butter.

The Peanut Butter Challenge, UF/IFAS Extension’s annual jar collection for local food pantries, first launched in the Florida Panhandle in 2012. It has since launched statewide, giving counties the chance to compete for most jars of peanut butter donated. The challenge serves a way to feed hungry families ahead of the holidays and also promotes peanuts grown in Florida.

Unopened jars of peanut butter can be donated at the following locations through November 24:

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Escambia County Farm Bureau, 153 Highway 97, Molino

Escambia County Public Safety, 6575 North W Street

Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 7979 North Ninth Avenue

Gilmore Services, 31 East Fairfield Drive

Escambia County Administration, 221 Palafox Place, 4th Floor

Pensacola City Hall, 222 West Main Street,

Holy Spirit Catholic, 10650 Gulf Beach Highway

Perdido Bay United Methodist Church, 13360 Innerarity Point Road,

Pensacola Beach Visitors Information, 7 Casino Beach Boardwalk, Pensacola Beach

It’s an honor to be a part of this inaugural event,” said Barry. “I’m proud to be a part of a community that comes together to help those in need before the holidays. Additionally, it’s a great opportunity to highlight the importance of the peanut in the state of Florida. Not many people know that the peanut contributed $119 million to the state’s economy in 2019. In fact, it’s a major crop grown here in Northwest Florida. And, in turn, food insecurity affected around one in 10 Floridians last year. It’s very inspiring to see our residents help fight hunger right here in our community.”

In addition to the community donations, the Florida Peanut Producers Association (FPPA) and Florida Peanut Federation (FPF) have partnered with the project for years. These organizations are based in the northwest and northeast peanut-producing regions of the state and will again contribute to the totals distributed to food pantries in those regions.

In the 2020 Peanut Butter Challenge, the first year the event was conducted statewide, participating UF/IFAS Extension county offices received over 27,000 total pounds of peanut butter.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.