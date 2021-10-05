Tate Football Head Coach Jay Lindsey Resigns

Jay Lindsey has resigned as the head football coach for the Tate High School Aggies.

He submitted his letter of resignation from the coaching job on Monday, but he will remain in his physical education instructional position, the Escambia County School District said.

Lindsey was offensive coordinator for the Aggies when he was named head coach in 2015 after the resignation of Ronnie Douglas, who stepped down to spend more time on a business venture. In 2015, he led the Aggies into the 6A state semifinals. In his first two seasons, Tate was 26-10. Since moving to 7A in 2018, the Aggies have a 6-28 record.

This year, the Aggies are 1-5, having been outscore by opponents 165-23 points as of last week. Friday night, the Aggies will host Washington (3-2) for homecoming.

Pictured: Jay Lindsey leads the Tate Aggies from the sidelines during a 44-0 loss to West Florida (above) and a 14-0 loss to Gulf Breeze (below). NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.