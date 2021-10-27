Tate And Northview Girls Golf Teams Both Advance To Regionals
October 27, 2021
Both the Tate and Northview girls golf teams have advanced to regionals next week.
Tate placed second in the District 1-3A girls golf tournament Tuesday at the Stonebrook Golf Club. They will compete in the regional tournament Monday in Gainesville.
Northview’s girls golf team placed in the District 1-1A girls golf tournament and advanced to regionals this weekend in St. Augustine.
Pictured top: The Tate High School girls golf team. Pictured below: The Northview High School girls golf team. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments