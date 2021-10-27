Tate And Northview Girls Golf Teams Both Advance To Regionals

Both the Tate and Northview girls golf teams have advanced to regionals next week.

Tate placed second in the District 1-3A girls golf tournament Tuesday at the Stonebrook Golf Club. They will compete in the regional tournament Monday in Gainesville.

Northview’s girls golf team placed in the District 1-1A girls golf tournament and advanced to regionals this weekend in St. Augustine.

Pictured top: The Tate High School girls golf team. Pictured below: The Northview High School girls golf team. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.