Retirement Party Held For ESCO K-9s Nero And Axel

A retirement party was held Thursday for two Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K-9s.

K-9 Nero and K-9 Axel enjoyed their last day of work with pet-friendly cakes and jars of treats from Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.