Parole Denied For Murderer Found By NorthEscambia.com After He Returned To The Scene

Parole has been denied for a murderer spotted by NorthEscambia.com after he returned to the scene of the crime.

In 2010, Clarence Luker was sentenced to 20 years in prison under a plea agreement for the murder of Kenneth Porter, 32, in September 2009. His parole was recently denied by the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.

Porter was shot after a dispute at a trailer park on Nathan Road in Nokomis, Ala. He died about two hours later at a Mobile hospital. Luker and co-defendant Lorraine Gray fled the scene in a late model in a late 1980s two-tone Ford Econoline van. Law enforcement agencies from Alabama and Florida were on the lookout for the van.

When NorthEscambia.com arrived at the murder scene about to take a photographs of the trailers were the incident occurred, all law enforcement personnel had been gone from the scene for a short period of time. After our photos were taken, NorthEscambia.com spotted the alleged getaway vehicle around the corner from the murder location, headed back toward the murder scene.

When deputies arrived back on Nathan Road about 10 minutes later, they found Gray in the van parked at the murder scenes. Deputies said she exited the van with her hands up and said “I’m the one you are looking for”. Authorities later learned Gray had no prior knowledge of the crime. She pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution and was sentenced to three years probation.

Tracking dogs from Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore and the Century Correctional Institution were called to the scene to search for Luker. As the dogs began their search of the area, Luker was taken into custody near the intersection of Nathan and James Roads. His clothes were splattered with blood. Luker also admitted to deputies that he was the shooter.

Luker, now 50-years old, is eligible for a parole hearing again in September 2026; otherwise he will be in prison until September 2029. He is currently being held at Fountain Correctional.

NorthEscambia.com exclusive file photos, click to enlarge.