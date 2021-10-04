One Person Critically Injured In I-10 Rollover Crash

October 4, 2021

One person was critically injured in a rollover crash on I-10 Monday afternoon.

The crash happened before 3 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate between Pine Forest Road at Highway 29. The driver was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital by LifeFlight.

I-10 eastbound was closed due to the crash, with one lane reopening shortly before 4 p.m. I-10 westbound remained open following the wreck, but traffic was moving very slowly.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 