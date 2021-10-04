One Person Critically Injured In I-10 Rollover Crash

One person was critically injured in a rollover crash on I-10 Monday afternoon.

The crash happened before 3 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate between Pine Forest Road at Highway 29. The driver was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital by LifeFlight.

I-10 eastbound was closed due to the crash, with one lane reopening shortly before 4 p.m. I-10 westbound remained open following the wreck, but traffic was moving very slowly.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.