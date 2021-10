One Charged With Ensley Murder

A 20-year old Escambia County man was arrested Friday for a fatal shooting earlier in the week.

Gerald Battle, Jr. was charged with homicide and booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond. The shooting took place October 27 in the 8600 block of Figland Avenue, a couple of blocks from Untreiner Avenue in Ensley.

The victim was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle. He was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.