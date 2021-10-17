No. 1 UWF Falls To No. 12 West Georgia

The high-wire acts to victory which have earmarked the University of West Florida’s historic football success ran out of late-game magic.

It spoiled Saturday what could have been the perfect UWF Homecoming Game in the Argos long-awaited return to Blue Wahoos Stadium.

After digging out of a 17-0 first-half deficit, the unbeaten, No. 1-ranked Argos took the lead, then lost it on a game-changing turnover, eventually leading into No. 12 ranked West Georgia’s 30-26 upset victory.

The loss before a school record crowd of 7,052 snapped an 11-game winning streak, which included UWF’s astonishing post-season run in 2019 to the NCAA Division II national championship.

“Being in that place I feel like our guys have handled every situation really, really well. (Saturday) we didn’t,” said UWF coach Pete Shinnick. “And I’ve got to do a better job of finding a way of getting them in a position to play great football every time we step out.

“We had our opportunities and didn’t take advantage of them. I’ve got to put our team in the best situation to do that. Right now it’s one game, it’s one moment. We have a lot of football in front of us.”

West Georgia (6-1) sealed its third win at Blue Wahoos Stadium by running out the final 6:27 of the game. It followed a near-miss go-ahead touchdown when UWF quarterback Austin Reed’s pass to Shomari Mason on a fourth-down play from the 7 couldn’t be corralled.

From that point, the Wolves methodically produced five first downs, then a kneel-down at the Argos 34 as time expired. Incredibly, in this rivalry, the road team has won each time.

“Unfortunately, they just did a great job of holding the ball those last seven minutes and we didn’t get the ball back,” Reed said. “But I appreciate Coach Shinnick having the trust in us on fourth down to let us go out there and make plays.”

“This team is not done. We’ve got a lot more left to do.”

Reed found rhythm after a tough start to complete 31 of 52 passes for 410 yards and three touchdowns. All three of those were caught by Ka’Ron Ashley, matching a school record for most single-game TD receptions. He caught 12 passes for 160 yards.

Hours earlier, West Georgia wasted little time quieting the record crowd. After the opening kickoff sailed through the endzone, the Wolves drove 75 yards in eight plays for the game’s first touchdown.

The Argos had their first offensive chance end in frustration. Aided by two personal foul penalties on West Georgia that created first downs, the Argos had a first-and-goal situation from the 8.

But two running plays were thwarted. Reed was stopped inches short on a keeper.

That typified how little went right for UWF in the first half.

“Everything worked for them and not much for us,” Shinnick said.

Until the final 68 seconds of the first half.

Trailing 17-0, UWF got a spark when cornerback Sharod Oliver tackled West Georgia running back Jace Jordan in the end zone for a safety. That play with 1:08 left before halftime was set up when UWF punter Steve Dawson pinned the Wolves at the 1 with his terrific punt.

Two plays later, the Argos had their first points. Ironically, the last safety produced by UWF’s defense was also against West Georgia in 2019.

On the ensuing free kick, the ball went out of bounds at the Argos 2. By rule, the 30 yard advance from the kickoff spot at the 20 gave UWF desired field position at midfield.

Reed then delivered his sharpest sequence. He connected on a pair of downfield throws, then hit Ashley over the middle in the end zone for UWF’s first touchdown.

Reed then went 4-for-4 on passes on the first possession of the third quarter, leading to a 34-yard touchdown to Ashley, which cut the deficit to 17-16.

Seven minutes later, the duo hooked up on a 21-yard pass to take the lead.

But the game changed when West Georgia safety Mike Miller picked up a fumble that was stripped from UWF receiver David Durden. He went 34 yards through track to give the Wolves the lead.

“We were driving and really unstoppable at that point,” Shinnick said. “Just clicking, moving. That kind of added a little heaviness to us, because now we’re down.”

But not for long. Kicker Griffin Cerra booted a 42-yard field goal with 14:37 left to give the Argos the lead again.

On the ensuing possession, however, West Georgia drove 76 yards on 10 plays for a go-ahead touchdown pass that became the winning score.

“We couldn’t keep getting away with how we started,” Reed said. “We got away with it at Texas A&M Commerce and we got away with it at Delta State and this time a team didn’t let us get away with it.”

The Argos will get a chance to move forward at home next Saturday (Oct. 22) when facing Shorter at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

“I really, really like our team,” Shinnick said. “I’m confident we can bounce back. This one really hurts. This stings, because you only get so many opportunities to win games and you only get so many opportunities to stay undefeated.”

