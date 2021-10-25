Nice Start To The Week, But Storms Possible By Wednesday

October 25, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 66. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

