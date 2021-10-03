New Gas Tax Now In Effect In Alabama

October 3, 2021

Drivers filling their gas tanks in Alabama are now paying a little more in tax.

The tax increase amounts to two-cents per gallon; it’s the final phase of 10 cents in increases scheduled under the Rebuild Alabama Act of 2019. The gas tax was also increased two cents in 2020 and six cents in 2019.

The tax was passed to help with road and bridge construction in Alabama.

Pictured: A gas station on Highway 31 in Atmore. NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 