New Gas Tax Now In Effect In Alabama

Drivers filling their gas tanks in Alabama are now paying a little more in tax.

The tax increase amounts to two-cents per gallon; it’s the final phase of 10 cents in increases scheduled under the Rebuild Alabama Act of 2019. The gas tax was also increased two cents in 2020 and six cents in 2019.

The tax was passed to help with road and bridge construction in Alabama.

Pictured: A gas station on Highway 31 in Atmore. NorthEscambia.com file photo.