Nevaeh Brown Named Northview High School Homecoming Queen (With Photo Gallery)

Nevaeh Brown was named Northview High School’s 2021 homecoming queen Friday night.

Pictured below are Sophomore Maid Ty’Deasia McKenzie, First Runner-up Anna Adams, Queen Nevaeh Brown, Second Runner-up Kaitlin Gafford, Junior Maid Emma Gilmore, and Freshman Maid Payton Daw. Pictured above is Queen Nevaeh Brown being crowned by 2020 Homecoming Queen Heather Knowles.

