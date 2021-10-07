Much Lower Rain Chance For Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of mostly afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Columbus Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.