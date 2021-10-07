Much Lower Rain Chance For Thursday

October 7, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of mostly afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Columbus Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 