Most Council On Aging Senior Dining Sites Return To In-Person Meals
October 25, 2021
Many of the Council on Aging of West Florida’s senior dining sites have returned to in-person service, which provides those 60 and over the opportunity for daily exercise, socialization, crafting and a free lunch.
For those who can and enjoy getting out for lunch, the Senior Dining Program is a neighborhood-based program which offers older citizens the opportunity to share their lunch with others their age. Hot nutritious balanced meals are served to active senior adults at several locations throughout Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Meals are prepared fresh daily and contain one-third of the required daily allowance (RDA) for adults and comply with the Florida Department of Elder Affairs Guidelines. In addition, participants have an opportunity to join in arts and crafts projects, play games and socialize.
In Escambia County, the Cantonment, Century and Cobb locations are open for sit-down lunches Monday-Friday. Fricker has sit-down lunches only on Monday, Thursdays and Fridays. Grab & Go lunches are available at the
Gull Point, Wedgewood, Westminster 1 & 5, Beulah, Westwood Homes and Bayview sites.
In Santa Rosa County, sit-down meals are available at the Chumuckla, Milton and Bagdad locations Monday-Friday. The Navarre site also has site-down lunches, but only Monday-Thursday.
Meals must be ordered before noon one day in advance by calling (850) 432-1475. Meals site locations and details are as follows:
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
Century Senior Center
6025 Industrial Blvd.
(850) 256-1012
Meal Serve Time: 11:00
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
300 Rocky Ave.
Cantonment 32533
OPEN 10-1:00
(850) 266-2512
Meal Serve Time: 11:00
Beulah Senior Center
425 Woodside Rd.
(850) 941-6057
GRAB & GO
Gull Point Community Center
7000 Spanish Trail
(850) 494-7360
Meal Serve Time: 11:00
Mary K. Young-Wedgewood Community Center
6405 Wagner Rd.
(850) 471-6137
GRAB & GO
Cobb Community Center
601 E. Mallory St.
(850) 436-5564
Meal Serve Time: 11:00
Westwood Homes
4400 Westover Ave.
(850) 292-9868
Meal Serve Time: 11:00
Bayview Senior Center
2000 E. Lloyd St.
(850) 436-5190
Meal Serve Time: 11:15
Westminster Retirement Village
Bldg. 1, 1700 N. “L” St, 2nd FL
(850) 433-7642
GRAB & GO
Westminster Retirement Village
Bldg. 5,1951 W. Blount St. 4th FL
(850) 433-5036
GRAB & GO
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Chumuckla Community Center
2355 Hwy 182 West
Jay, FL. 32565
(850) 994-8811
Meal Serve Time 11:00
Christ United Methodist Church
5983 Dogwood St.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 983-4590
Meal Serve Time 11:00
Bagdad Community Center
6860 Pooley St.
Bagdad, FL 32530
(850) 983-4500
Meal Serve Time 11:00
E.H. Pullum Senior Center
8476 Gordon Goodin Ln.
Navarre, FL 32566
Open Monday – Thursday
(850) 936-1644
Meal Serve Time 11:00
Comments