Most Council On Aging Senior Dining Sites Return To In-Person Meals

Many of the Council on Aging of West Florida’s senior dining sites have returned to in-person service, which provides those 60 and over the opportunity for daily exercise, socialization, crafting and a free lunch.

For those who can and enjoy getting out for lunch, the Senior Dining Program is a neighborhood-based program which offers older citizens the opportunity to share their lunch with others their age. Hot nutritious balanced meals are served to active senior adults at several locations throughout Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Meals are prepared fresh daily and contain one-third of the required daily allowance (RDA) for adults and comply with the Florida Department of Elder Affairs Guidelines. In addition, participants have an opportunity to join in arts and crafts projects, play games and socialize.

In Escambia County, the Cantonment, Century and Cobb locations are open for sit-down lunches Monday-Friday. Fricker has sit-down lunches only on Monday, Thursdays and Fridays. Grab & Go lunches are available at the

Gull Point, Wedgewood, Westminster 1 & 5, Beulah, Westwood Homes and Bayview sites.

In Santa Rosa County, sit-down meals are available at the Chumuckla, Milton and Bagdad locations Monday-Friday. The Navarre site also has site-down lunches, but only Monday-Thursday.

Meals must be ordered before noon one day in advance by calling (850) 432-1475. Meals site locations and details are as follows:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Century Senior Center

6025 Industrial Blvd.

(850) 256-1012

Meal Serve Time: 11:00

St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church

300 Rocky Ave.

Cantonment 32533

OPEN 10-1:00

(850) 266-2512

Meal Serve Time: 11:00

Beulah Senior Center

425 Woodside Rd.

(850) 941-6057

GRAB & GO

Gull Point Community Center

7000 Spanish Trail

(850) 494-7360

Meal Serve Time: 11:00

Mary K. Young-Wedgewood Community Center

6405 Wagner Rd.

(850) 471-6137

GRAB & GO

Cobb Community Center

601 E. Mallory St.

(850) 436-5564

Meal Serve Time: 11:00

Westwood Homes

4400 Westover Ave.

(850) 292-9868

Meal Serve Time: 11:00

Bayview Senior Center

2000 E. Lloyd St.

(850) 436-5190

Meal Serve Time: 11:15

Westminster Retirement Village

Bldg. 1, 1700 N. “L” St, 2nd FL

(850) 433-7642

GRAB & GO

Westminster Retirement Village

Bldg. 5,1951 W. Blount St. 4th FL

(850) 433-5036

GRAB & GO

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Chumuckla Community Center

2355 Hwy 182 West

Jay, FL. 32565

(850) 994-8811

Meal Serve Time 11:00

Christ United Methodist Church

5983 Dogwood St.

Milton, FL 32570

(850) 983-4590

Meal Serve Time 11:00

Bagdad Community Center

6860 Pooley St.

Bagdad, FL 32530

(850) 983-4500

Meal Serve Time 11:00

E.H. Pullum Senior Center

8476 Gordon Goodin Ln.

Navarre, FL 32566

Open Monday – Thursday

(850) 936-1644

Meal Serve Time 11:00