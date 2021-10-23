Long Range Winter Forecast: Warmer And Drier

October 23, 2021

If you’re hoping for a real cold winter, you may just be out of luck, according to a long range winter outlook.

Above average temperatures are favored across the South, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center — a division of the National Weather Service.

Drier than average conditions are also in the long range outlook for the entire Southeast ass La Nina climate conditions have emerged for the second winter in a row. However, drought conditions are not in the forecast.

“Using the most up-to-date observing technologies and computer models, our dedicated forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center produce timely and accurate seasonal outlooks to help communities prepare for the months ahead,” said Michael Farrar, Ph.D., director of the National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

