Kingsfield Elementary’s Hartley Named Escambia County’s SHAPE Florida Winner

Kingsfield Elementary Schools’ Cristen Hartley has been selected as Escambia County’s SHAPE Florida PE Teacher of the Year.

SHAPE Florida is the Society of Health and Physical Educators. Their mission is to enhance knowledge, improve professional practice and increase support for high quality health and physical education, nutrition programs and physical activity.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.