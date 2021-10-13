Investigation Underway After Body Found On Ensley Road

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Brent on Tuesday as a homicide.

The body of a black male believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s was found on Rambler Drive.

Sheriff Chip Simmons it appears someone shot the man, but so far there are no suspects. He said the body may have been there overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.