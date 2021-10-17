Hundreds Without Power For Eight Hours Saturday In Walnut Hill And Bratt Area

About 900 Escambia River Electric Cooperative customers were without power for about eight hours Saturday.

A power pole caught fire at Still Road and Howard Hall in Bratt. The location is not far from the Oak Grove power substation so the pole had multiple transmission lines attached.

The power went out about 8:45 a.m. and was restored about 4:45 p.m. in the Walnut Hill, Bratt, Oak Grove, Davisville and Nokomis areas.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded Saturday morning to the initial fire report.

The outage was in area from basically from Ernest Ward Middle and Highway 164 to the south, Highway 99 and Pine Barren Road to the east, the state line to the north, and Brushy Creek and Nokomis to the west.

Photo/graphics for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.