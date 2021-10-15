Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

October 15, 2021

Here are this week’s North Escambia area high school football games:

FLORIDA

  • Northview at Pensacola Catholic
  • Tate at Crestview
  • West Florida at Wakulla
  • Pine Forest at Milton
  • Washington at Gulf Breeze
  • Pensacola High at Godby
  • Navarre at Pace
  • Jay (bye week)
  • Escambia (bye week)

ALABAMA

  • Lighthouse Christian at Escambia Academy
  • W.S. Neal at Escambia County (Atmore)
  • Flomaton at Hillcrest-Evergreen
  • T.R. Miller (bye week)

