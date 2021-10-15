Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
October 15, 2021
Here are this week’s North Escambia area high school football games:
FLORIDA
- Northview at Pensacola Catholic
- Tate at Crestview
- West Florida at Wakulla
- Pine Forest at Milton
- Washington at Gulf Breeze
- Pensacola High at Godby
- Navarre at Pace
- Jay (bye week)
- Escambia (bye week)
ALABAMA
- Lighthouse Christian at Escambia Academy
- W.S. Neal at Escambia County (Atmore)
- Flomaton at Hillcrest-Evergreen
- T.R. Miller (bye week)
