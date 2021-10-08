Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
October 8, 2021
Here are tonight’s North Escambia area high school football games:
FLORIDA
Washington at Tate [Click for homecoming event schedule]
Jay at Baker
West Florida at Gulf Breeze
Baker (AL) at Pine Forest
Mosley at Navarre
Escambia at Fort Walton Beach
Pensacola High at Milton
Monroe at Pace
Gadsden County at Pensacola Catholic
Northview (bye week)
ALABAMA
Escambia Academy at Autauga Academy
Escambia County at Williamson
Flomaton at Excel
T.R Miller at Hillcrest Evergreen
Jackson at W.S. Neal
Pictured: Tate and Escambia on September 24, 2021. NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.
