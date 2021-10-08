Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

October 8, 2021

Here are tonight’s North Escambia area high school football games:

FLORIDA

Washington at Tate [Click for homecoming event schedule]
Jay at Baker
West Florida at Gulf Breeze
Baker (AL) at Pine Forest
Mosley at Navarre
Escambia at Fort Walton Beach
Pensacola High at Milton
Monroe at Pace
Gadsden County at Pensacola Catholic
Northview (bye week)

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy at Autauga Academy
Escambia County at Williamson
Flomaton at Excel
T.R Miller at Hillcrest Evergreen
Jackson at W.S. Neal

Pictured: Tate and Escambia on September 24, 2021. NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.

